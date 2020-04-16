SBP cuts policy rate by 200bps to 9pc
Share
KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday decided to cut the policy rate by a further 200 basis points to 9 percent, reported Radio Pakistan.
According to the statement issued by the central bank, the decision has been taken in light of this reduction in growth and inflation expectations in the country.
The Monetary Policy Committee is of the view that this action would mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus shock on growth and employment, including by easing borrowing costs and the debt service burden of households and firms, while also maintaining financial stability.
It said that it would also help ensure that economic activity is better placed to recover when the pandemic subsides.
- COVID-19: Saudi Arabia reports 518 new cases with total at 6,38011:52 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
-
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 131 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 6,94411:32 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Dear world, how is the lockdown going?10:20 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- K-Electric appoints Riyadh S.A.A Edrees as new Chairman09:48 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Frieha Altaf labels Iman Aly’s interview ‘a cheap publicity ...03:04 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ‘free’01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel01:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020