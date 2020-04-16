SBP cuts policy rate by 200bps to 9pc
Web Desk
11:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
SBP cuts policy rate by 200bps to 9pc
Share

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday decided to cut the policy rate by a further 200 basis points to 9 percent, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to the statement issued by the central bank, the decision has been taken in light of this reduction in growth and inflation expectations in the country.

The Monetary Policy Committee is of the view that this action would mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus shock on growth and employment, including by easing borrowing costs and the debt service burden of households and firms, while also maintaining financial stability.

It said that it would also help ensure that economic activity is better placed to recover when the pandemic subsides.

More From This Category
SBP cuts policy rate by 200bps to 9pc
11:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
K-Electric appoints Riyadh S.A.A Edrees as new ...
09:48 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Investing when markets stumble pays off, says ...
06:02 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan, crosses ...
12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
Lockdown effects: Pulses prices shoot up across ...
10:43 AM | 13 Apr, 2020
Pakistan’s GDP to contract by 1.3 in FY2020, ...
07:23 PM | 12 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr