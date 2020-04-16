COVID-19: Saudi Arabia reports 518 new cases with total at 6,380
Associated Press of Pakistan
11:52 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia reports 518 new cases with total at 6,380
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia has reported 518 new cases of COVID-19 with the total number reaching 6,380, Health Ministry's spokesman said on Thursday.

Spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali at a press conference in Riyadh said the new cases were reported in Jeddah (195), Madinah (91), Riyadh (84), Makkah (58), Dammam (38), Taif (13), Qatif (5), Jubail (4), Ras Tanura (3), Yanbu (3), Jazan (3), Qurayyat (2), Lith (2), Twal (2), Abha (2), Muwayh (2), Quwaiya (2), Buraidah (1), Unaizah (1), Khobar (1), Dhahran (1), Khamis Mushait (1), Hofuf (1), Jafr (1), Adham (1) and Khulais (1).

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Dr Al-Abdulaali said 5,307 cases of the total 6,380 were "active", receiving medical care with stable health condition, whereas 71 patients were being given intensive care.

He said the total number of recovery cases was 990 with death toll of 83.

