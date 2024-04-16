PITB invites applications for its newly launched incubation Rawalpindi, Kharian and Kamra centers 

LAHORE—The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has invited young aspiring entrepreneurs from Punjab to submit their startup ideas for incubation at the new Regional Plan 9 incubation centres in Rawalpindi, Kharian, and Kamra.

In collaboration with the Air University and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), these centers aim to provide vital support and resources to startups in the region.

The newly established incubation centres offer a range of support services tailored to the needs of budding entrepreneurs. Startups will have access to mentorship programs, networking opportunities, office space, free legal services, and business development assistance at these incubation centres.

One of the unique features of these incubation centres is their strategic location within the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP). This proximity offers startups unparalleled access to technical expertise and support from industry professionals. Additionally, startups will have the opportunity to leverage manufacturing facilities and infrastructure for prototyping and production, which is particularly advantageous given Kamra's status as the home of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).

Furthermore, educational institutions like the Air University and technical training centres in the vicinity provide startups with access to a rich talent pool of skilled professionals and potential recruits. This synergy between industry and academia creates a conducive environment for innovation and growth, further enhancing the prospects of startups in the region.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The establishment of these incubation centres underscores our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan. With a total of 11 centres now operational and having incubated 286 startups, creating over 2600 jobs, we are proud of our initiatives' impact on driving economic growth and job creation in the region.”

He added, “PITB is committed to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem and looks forward to witnessing the continued success of startups in Kharian, Kamra, and Rawalpindi.”