Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Technology

PITB invites applications for its newly launched incubation Rawalpindi, Kharian and Kamra centers 

Web Desk
01:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
PITB invites applications for its newly launched incubation Rawalpindi, Kharian and Kamra centers 

LAHORE—The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has invited young aspiring entrepreneurs from Punjab to submit their startup ideas for incubation at the new Regional Plan 9 incubation centres in Rawalpindi, Kharian, and Kamra. 

In collaboration with the Air University and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), these centers aim to provide vital support and resources to startups in the region.

The newly established incubation centres offer a range of support services tailored to the needs of budding entrepreneurs. Startups will have access to mentorship programs, networking opportunities, office space, free legal services, and business development assistance at these incubation centres. 

One of the unique features of these incubation centres is their strategic location within the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP). This proximity offers startups unparalleled access to technical expertise and support from industry professionals. Additionally, startups will have the opportunity to leverage manufacturing facilities and infrastructure for prototyping and production, which is particularly advantageous given Kamra's status as the home of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).

Furthermore, educational institutions like the Air University and technical training centres in the vicinity provide startups with access to a rich talent pool of skilled professionals and potential recruits. This synergy between industry and academia creates a conducive environment for innovation and growth, further enhancing the prospects of startups in the region.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The establishment of these incubation centres underscores our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan. With a total of 11 centres now operational and having incubated 286 startups, creating over 2600 jobs, we are proud of our initiatives' impact on driving economic growth and job creation in the region.”

He added, “PITB is committed to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem and looks forward to witnessing the continued success of startups in Kharian, Kamra, and Rawalpindi.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

01:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

PITB invites applications for its newly launched incubation ...

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to ...

10:05 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Pakistan's 'Nazuk Mor' becomes topic of Case Study at Harvard ...

07:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

FBR moves to block SIM cards, disconnect electricity connections of ...

03:32 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

What to do if your Facebook account is hacked?

12:41 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple's next flagship device coming with these ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:53 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Electronic gates to be installed at Lahore airport for swift immigration, confirms minister

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: