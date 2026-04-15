Aqeel Ahmed returned as SJAL president, Afzal Iftikhar treasurer

LAHORE – The Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) on Thursday re-elected Aqeel Ahmed as its president for another two-year term at its annual general council meeting held at the National Hockey Stadium.

Yousaf Anjum and Afzal Iftikhar were also returned unopposed as secretary and treasurer, respectively, reflecting members’ consensus with the existing leadership.

Secretary Yousaf Anjum presented a report on the association’s activities over the past two years, highlighting various initiatives and collaborations, including the London Media Match. He also acknowledged the support of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Director Media Aamir Mir and other officials for their role in promoting sports journalism.

The meeting began with Fateha for deceased relatives of members, including the father-in-law of former president Aamir Raza and the father of Akhlaq Aslam, as well as for members Raza Hamid, Raja Abrar and Zain Malik. Prayers were also offered for the recovery of Election Commission member Qayyum Zahid.

The election process was conducted by a committee comprising Sarfraz Ahmed, Farrukh Atta Butt and Rafiq Khan.

Senior members Shahid Sheikh, Zahid Maqsood, Sohail Ali and Muhammad Yaqoob attended the meeting along with a large number of other members.

The association also congratulated Amjad Aziz Malik on his appointment as lifetime honorary executive member of the Association of International Press, describing it as an honour for Pakistani sports journalists.

The newly elected body received congratulatory messages from across the sports community, including from officials of athletics, wrestling and cricket organisations.

The SJAL leadership reiterated its commitment to promoting sports journalism and strengthening coordination with sports bodies, while emphasising unity within the fraternity.