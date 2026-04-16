Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz PSL 2026 match in Karachi today

KARACHI – Hyderabad Kingsmen will lock horns with Rawalpindi Pindiz in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL 2026) at National Stadium in Karachi today (Thursday).

The match will start at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time with Pindiz eyeing to secure the first win of the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi continue to dominate the points table, winning six out of seven matches and topping the standings with 13 points and a healthy net run rate of 2.404.

Multan Sultans follow in second place with eight points from six matches, while Islamabad United hold third with seven points, buoyed by a strong net run rate of 1.363. Karachi Kings are fourth with six points from five matches.

Quetta Gladiators, Hyderabad Kingsmen, and Lahore Qalandars remain in the mid-table zone, each with four points, though net run rates show fluctuating performance across these sides.

Rawalpindi yet to register a victory, sitting at the bottom of the table with zero points from five matches and a net run rate of -1.864, signaling a tough campaign ahead for the team.

Squads

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Ahmed Hussain, Akif Javed, Asif Mehmood, Hammad Azam, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Irfan Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Rizwan Mehmood, Syed Saad Ali, Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana, Usman Khan.

Rawalpindi: Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Sam Billings, Fawad Ali, Dian Forrester, Jalat Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Usman Khawaja, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Rishad Hossain, Saad Masood, Ben Sears, Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan.