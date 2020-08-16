Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reopen colleges from Monday

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to reopen colleges in the province with strict implementation of SOPs from tomorrow.

According to the Directorate of Higher Education, all the colleges will open to settle administrative matters including admissions. Only principal and five faculty members will be allowed on working days.

Similarly, hostels, offices and classrooms will be two times disinfected on daily basis.

However, regular classes in schools and colleges will start on 15th of next month after review of corona situation in the province.