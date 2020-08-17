SBP to introduce new mechanism to enhance EODB
08:53 AM | 17 Aug, 2020
KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to introduce a new mechanism to enable the companies in the country to make instant payments for acquiring digital services from the globally recognized digital service provider companies.
In a statement, the State Bank said now the local companies can access various services from these global companies instantly without any regulatory approval process.
The new mechanism aimed to further enhance the ease of doing business in the country.
