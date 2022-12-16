Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on December 16, 2022
Web Desk
10:02 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 16, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 231.7 234
Euro EUR 255.5 257.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 297 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 66.8 67.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 63.9 64.5
Australian Dollar AUD 153.1 154.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 597.77 602.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 164.62 165.97
China Yuan CNY 32.22 32.47
Danish Krone DKK 31.87 32.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 731.56 736.56
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 583.81 588.34
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.9 167.2
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 240.24 241.99
Thai Bhat THB 6.45 6.55

