Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices decrease by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold prices registered a downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dipped by Rs800 to settle at Rs277,000.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs687, with new price reach Rs237,482.

The bullion rates also dropped in international market, where the precious commodity is being traded at $2,658 per ounce after a decline of $8.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola and Rs2,914.95 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

On December 13, the price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by whooping Rs5,000 and was sold at Rs277,800.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4,286 to reach Rs.238,169.

On the other hand, The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday decreased the policy rate by 200 basis points to 13 percent, effective from December 17, 2024, for the fifth time in a row.

The central bank has reduced the interest rate by 900 bps during the running fiscal year 2024-25 as inflation eased in the country.

It said that headline inflation declined to 4.9 percent year on year basis in November 2024, in line with the MPC’s expectations. This deceleration was mainly driven by continued decline in food inflation as well as the phasing out of the impact of the hike in gas tariffs in November 2023.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 16 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search