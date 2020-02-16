Guterres commends Pakistan’ contributions towards UN’s charter, objectives
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:53 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
Guterres commends Pakistan’ contributions towards UN’s charter, objectives
Share

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Sunday commended Pakistan for its immense contributions in strengthening the United Nations charter and objectives across the globe, terming Pakistan as a reliable partner and committed member of the world body.

In a joint press stakeout along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the UN secretary general said Pakistan had been playing a leadership role in the region with its peaceful efforts especially in facilitating the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

He said Pakistan and its people had been showing generosity by hosting million of Afghan refugees on its soil for decades despite limited international aid.

Guterres said he always found Pakistan’s commitment and support to the UN charter and objective very impressive and permanent.

UN chief Guterres calls for full respect to human ... 09:36 PM | 16 Feb, 2020

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Sunday reiterated that there was absolute need for ...

He urged the world community to look towards Pakistan with new perspective as it had been progressive and developing under the principles of its founder Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the ideals of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Pakistan was a rich country with big names like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Sharmeen Obaid Chenai and Malala Yousafzai, he added.

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates Int’l conference to mark ...
08:25 AM | 17 Feb, 2020
Guterres commends Pakistan’ contributions ...
10:53 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
PTI announces 3-day mourning as Naeemul Haque ...
09:53 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
UN chief Guterres calls for full respect to human ...
09:36 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
90,000 Pakistanis get overseas jobs in first 40 ...
06:01 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
UN Secretary General arrives Islamabad on ...
05:22 PM | 16 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Armeena Khan ties the knot with Fesl Khan on Valentine's day
02:12 PM | 15 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr