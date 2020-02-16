Guterres commends Pakistan’ contributions towards UN’s charter, objectives

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Sunday commended Pakistan for its immense contributions in strengthening the United Nations charter and objectives across the globe, terming Pakistan as a reliable partner and committed member of the world body.

In a joint press stakeout along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the UN secretary general said Pakistan had been playing a leadership role in the region with its peaceful efforts especially in facilitating the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

He said Pakistan and its people had been showing generosity by hosting million of Afghan refugees on its soil for decades despite limited international aid.

Guterres said he always found Pakistan’s commitment and support to the UN charter and objective very impressive and permanent.

He urged the world community to look towards Pakistan with new perspective as it had been progressive and developing under the principles of its founder Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the ideals of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Pakistan was a rich country with big names like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Sharmeen Obaid Chenai and Malala Yousafzai, he added.