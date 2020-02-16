UN chief Guterres calls for full respect to human rights in Occupied Kashmir
Share
ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Sunday reiterated that there was absolute need for the protection of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).
During a question and answer session in a talk on ‘Sustainable Development and Climate Change’ the UN global body chief responded that he was expressing clearly that there was absolute need for protection of the human rights in the disputed Kashmir valley and elsewhere in the world.
He said the UN had expressed its strong commitment that human rights must be respected everywhere in the world.
Guterres once again extended his willingness to facilitate dialogue between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir dispute.
He said that he had already made these offers in the past as he was strongly advocating for dialogue between the two neighbours.
The UN secretary general also referred to the UN human rights commission’s role in this regard.
The Indian government had clamped indefinite curfew in the occupied valley by blocking communication means and free movement after stripping its special status through controversial, illegal and unilateral legislation.
To another question about water dispute between India and Pakistan, Guterres maintained that the World Bank was involved in the case.
He said both the countries had a water agreement and through effective cooperation and dialogue issues could be overcome. The UN chief said water must be an instrument for peace and development.
- Kabaddi WC 2020: President, PM congratulate Pakistan team for winning ...08:55 AM | 17 Feb, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Int’l conference to mark 40 years of Afghan ...08:25 AM | 17 Feb, 2020
- Guterres commends Pakistan’ contributions towards UN’s charter, ...10:53 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan to name all development projects after top taxpayers09:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
- PTI announces 3-day mourning as Naeemul Haque laid to rest in Karachi09:53 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
- Shahid Afridi and wife welcome 5th baby girl01:41 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
- 10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first ...10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019