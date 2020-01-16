Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to star in Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of “Citadel,” a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries.

“The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international approach to storytelling, and we can’t wait to tell you more as it comes together.”

Local-language productions are being done in Italy and India, with another announced Tuesday in Mexico. Amazon called the U.S. version the “mothership” of the project, with production set to begin this summer.

Film star Chopra Jonas also starred in the ABC TV series “Quantico.” Madden starred in the award-winning BBC and Netflix series “Bodyguard.”

The other “Citadel” productions will “enhance the experience of engaging with the show,” Salke said. Further details and release dates were not announced.

Also announced by the streaming service during its presentation at a TV critics meeting. Meagan Good is among the stars of an upcoming Amazon comedy from “Girls Trip” creator Tracy Oliver.

The untitled, half-hour series revolves around four African American college friends in pursuit of their dreams, the streaming service said.

The series will “explore new storylines” preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring,” Amazon said.

Other actors in the series based on Tolkien’s works include Joseph Mawle, who played Benjen Stark on “Game of Thrones,” Morfydd Clark (“His Dark Materials”) and Ismael Cruz Cordova (“Ray Donovan,” Mary Queen of Scots”).