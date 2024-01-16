US envoy, Pakistan Air chief discuss enhancing military ties

ISLAMABAD – US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday met Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to discuss enhancing military-to-military cooperation, as stated by the PAF.
The PAF statement reported that during the meeting between Blome and Sidhu, both parties expressed a shared desire to enhance training cooperation through increased collaboration in air force exercises.
Emphasis was placed on fostering a robust exchange of delegations and knowledge-sharing to enhance the capabilities of the American and Pakistani air forces.
The discussion also centered around collaboration in recently established techno parks, focusing on leveraging technological advancements for improved operational effectiveness and efficiency.
Both sides deliberated on strengthening existing ties and exploring new avenues for joint ventures and strategic partnerships.
PAF Chief Sidhu emphasised Pakistan's deep appreciation for its diplomatic, economic, and defense ties with the United States, rooted in mutual consensus on matters concerning regional peace, security, and stability.
Ambassador Blome acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to facilitating regional peace and stability.
The statement indicated that both parties agreed to optimize the existing military-to-military relationship with a specific focus on enhancing training and operational competencies.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.