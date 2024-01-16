US envoy, Pakistan Air chief discuss enhancing military ties

ISLAMABAD – US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday met Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to discuss enhancing military-to-military cooperation, as stated by the PAF.

The PAF statement reported that during the meeting between Blome and Sidhu, both parties expressed a shared desire to enhance training cooperation through increased collaboration in air force exercises.

Emphasis was placed on fostering a robust exchange of delegations and knowledge-sharing to enhance the capabilities of the American and Pakistani air forces.

The discussion also centered around collaboration in recently established techno parks, focusing on leveraging technological advancements for improved operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Both sides deliberated on strengthening existing ties and exploring new avenues for joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

PAF Chief Sidhu emphasised Pakistan's deep appreciation for its diplomatic, economic, and defense ties with the United States, rooted in mutual consensus on matters concerning regional peace, security, and stability.

Ambassador Blome acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to facilitating regional peace and stability.

The statement indicated that both parties agreed to optimize the existing military-to-military relationship with a specific focus on enhancing training and operational competencies.