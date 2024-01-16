Sachin Tendulkar falls prey to deepfake video scandal

Renowned Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his disapproval of a deceptive deepfake video wherein he appears to be endorsing an online gaming application.
Dismissing the video as fraudulent, Tendulkar conveyed his concern about the widespread misuse of technology through a post on X (previously Twitter).
Addressing his case, he highlighted in the video that his daughter purportedly used the gaming app regularly. Emphasizing the need for social media platforms to be vigilant and responsive to complaints, the cricket legend stressed the crucial role of swift action in curbing the dissemination of misinformation and deepfakes.
"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes." He stated.
Tendulkar joins a growing list of Indian celebrities, including actress Rashmika Mandanna, who have raised their voice against the proliferation of deepfake videos. Notably, other prominent Indian actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Katrina Kaif have also fallen victim to deepfake videos.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
