Sachin Tendulkar falls prey to deepfake video scandal

Web Desk
09:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
Sachin Tendulkar falls prey to deepfake video scandal
Source: Instagram

Renowned Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his disapproval of a deceptive deepfake video wherein he appears to be endorsing an online gaming application.

Dismissing the video as fraudulent, Tendulkar conveyed his concern about the widespread misuse of technology through a post on X (previously Twitter).

Addressing his case, he highlighted in the video that his daughter purportedly used the gaming app regularly. Emphasizing the need for social media platforms to be vigilant and responsive to complaints, the cricket legend stressed the crucial role of swift action in curbing the dissemination of misinformation and deepfakes.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes." He stated.

Tendulkar joins a growing list of Indian celebrities, including actress Rashmika Mandanna, who have raised their voice against the proliferation of deepfake videos. Notably, other prominent Indian actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Katrina Kaif have also fallen victim to deepfake videos.

Priyanka Chopra’s deepfake video goes viral

Web Desk

