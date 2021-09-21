New Zealand makes arrests over KFC meals smuggling

KUALA LUMPUR — Police in New Zealand have arrested two suspects for attempting to enter locked-down Auckland with a trunk stashed with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) meals.

Media reports said that police nabbed the pair after noticing their suspicious vehicle and recovered a large quantity of KFC takeaways along with US$70,000 (RM293,335) in cash and other items.

Photos shared by the security officials show at least three buckets of chicken, a large package of fries, and four bags full of KFC goodies.

Police said that the suspects were coming from Hamilton, around 120 kilometres away from Auckland, which is under strict lockdown to control Covid-19 spread.

Both men, who are said to be part of a gang, will be produced before the court for violating the New Zealand Health Order and further charges will also be imposed in the case.

According to New Zealand’s Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, the suspect could face up to six months imprisonment and a fine over smuggling attempts.