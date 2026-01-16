Pakistan vs England U19 World Cup 2026 match today: Squad, Time, Live streaming

HARARE – Asian Champions Pakistan U19 will take on England in the opening match of the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 today (Friday) at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

Pakistan, who recently won the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Dubai beating India by 191 runs and the tri-series in Zimbabwe beating the hosts by nine wickets, will look to carry their winning momentum and add a third trophy to their cabinet.

Pakistan, the winners of the 2004 and 2006 editions of the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, will also be eyeing for their third ICC U19 titles.

The ICC Men’s U19 World Cup will be played in Namibia and Zimbabwe from 15 January to 6 February.

Placed in Group ‘C’ of the 16-team tournament, Pakistan will face Scotland in their second group fixture on 19 January at the Takashinga Sports Club, before taking on hosts Zimbabwe at the same venue in their final group match on 22 January.

The Super Six stage of the event will be played in Bulawayo and Harare from 24 January to 1 February, with the top four sides advancing to the semi-finals on 3 and 4 February, respectively. The final of the tournament will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, 6 February.

Among the 15-member squad, which will be led by Farhan Yousaf, only Ali Raza featured in the 2024 edition of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup. The right-arm fast bowler took nine wickets in the event, where Pakistan lost to Australia by one wicket in the semi-final.

Pakistan Squad

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib

PAK vs ENG Match Time

The Pakistan Under-19 vs England Under-19 World Cup match toss will take at 12:30 pm with first ball being delivered at 1:00 pm.

PAK vs ENG Broadcast, Live Streaming Details

The match will be broadcast by PTV Sports and Geo Super in Pakistan. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match using MYCO, tapmad, Tamasha, ARYZAP.