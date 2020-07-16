Aagha Ali congratulates Sarah Khan on her engagement with Falaq Shabir

Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falaq Shabir, on Wednesday evening announced that they are engaged. Much to fans’ surprise, the wedding festivities of the couple are already well underway.

The duo broke the news on Instagram by posting some aww-worthy pictures from their grand engagement ceremony.

Many celebs have com forward to congratulate the two, including actor Aagha Ali.

Aagha took to Instagram to send his best wishes to the Sabbat actor.

"Dua hai kau Allah pak bohat khushiyan dein( I pray that God showers his blessing upon you)," he wrote.

He concluded his message, saying, "May they have a great life ahead."

Aagha Ali, who tied the knot with Hina Altaf last month, was engaged to Sarah Khan in 2017. The couple broke up in 2019.

