Lockdown and mental health

The aim of this article is to highlight the effects of this lockdown on mental health and to rule out the measures to maintain a healthy state of mind.

When we are talking about health, it includes mental, social as well as physical health. By giving preventing measure, having social distancing and lockdown situations physical health of the population is promoted and now about everyone knows how to prevent themselves from COVID-19.

But unfortunately, on the other hand, for mental health very low measures are taken and very few know how to cope up with mental disturbance, As this pandemic is affecting people mentally, awareness must be created. Due to no socialization and less contact with a social circle and staying all-time at home, the population is being affected mentally

Currently, an estimated 2.6 billion people – one-third of the world’s population – is living under some kind of lockdown or quarantine. This is arguably the largest psychological effect.

Edward Thomas Bullmore is a British Neuro-psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and academic quoted that:-“The pandemic is clearly having a major social and psychological impact on the whole population, increasing unemployment, separating families and various other changes in the way that we live that we know are generally major psychological risk factors for anxiety, depression and self-harm”.

Usually, the male population is more mentally affected than females, just because of the fact that by nature males are used to going outside for job purposes or to spend time with friends and many other activities while on contrary to this, females like housewives feel more comfortable at home than to go outside, So during the lockdown, they are busy in cooking, home chores and many other indoors and tend to less overthink and worries as compared to males who have to run their families. Men are more mentally disturbed because they cannot go outside even for earning purposes. But most of the females are self-dependent and going side by side with their partners to earn and to run their families, So they are also helpless in some ways to earn. So these panic attacks on mind and depression are usually getting normal in every home.

Social media is also having a great impact on mental health, No doubt media is sharing the latest on COVID-19 but unintentionally they are also involved in spreading more fear of this pandemic situation.

Students are also disturbed because of their academics disturbance. No doubt taking online classes is a good step for continuation but internet connection problems and many other factors are also influence

The young generation who used to go to gym sports and other physical activities are getting lazy at home.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, people who are quarantined are very likely to develop a wide range of symptoms of psychological stress and disorder, including low mood, insomnia, stress, anxiety, anger, irritability, emotional exhaustion, depression and post-traumatic stress symptoms. Low mood and irritability specifically stand out as being very common, (the study notes). We might also experience a sense of scaring and may feel uncertainty about the future or worry about isolation amidst rapidly changing schedules and social plans.

Mental health and Teachings of Islam

Islam values the importance of good mental health and emotional wellbeing. The Qur’an can be used as a guide to those suffering from emotional distress and aims to lead people to a meaningful quality of life. Islam provides different codes of behaviour to cope up with different stressful life events. If you have anxiety, it does not mean your connection with God is weak or that you aren’t a good Muslim. Having an anxiety disorder is not your fault and it is not something that is easily controlled, but there are ways you can manage it.

Quran says:- “Verily in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest” (13:28) “Indeed, after hardship, there is ease” (94:6)

Measures for mental health.

Focusing on how to slow the spread of the virus is important for our physical health, however, identifying ways to manage our mental health is also crucial. If we talk about to have a healthy state of mind during this time period we can take it positively for our mental health stability and we can make this time for our self-betterment and focus on ourselves.

When you can’t change the situation, mould yourself according to the situation.

There are many ways that we can increase our resilience during this time.

Some times more information makes us more upset, So take a break from getting more and more news about the spread.

Make yourself busy in-home chores like cooking, cleanings. You can change the setting of your room for a different look.

Take good care of yourself by taking care of your body, Take deep breaths, meditate, stretch. Take a balanced meal and limit smoking, alcohol consumption and also try to give your time for physical activities like exercise yoga etc..

Always look at the bright side of a situation, If you are socially distanced from your friends then also focus that you are closed to your families and you have much time to share and discuss with family members and spend the best time with them.

If you are a parent, spend your time with kids, play with them pay attention to them, listen to them and help them out in studies. Teach them how to be strong and to do self-care.

As a student you can do self-studies at home, you can take out help from parents and the internet too. Make this time productive for yourself and get more and more knowledge about your field.

Readout articles of taking self-care and how to cope up with mental tiredness.

Be in contact with your friends through social media, ask about if they are facing any problem that you can sort out, help them out.

Also, keep in mind whether there is someone needy in your society/town, Help them, As helping others you feel good.

It is advised to have some savings also, consume less money, eat healthy homemade food. Don’t do wastefulness.

Keep in mind that you are not facing alone, everyone at home is facing the same, so be kind to others and stay side by side with your partner and don’t ask for much. Be happy and satisfied with what you have.

Don’t be panic about upcoming life and be happy satisfied and healthy, As Holy Quran says:- And whoever puts his trust in Allah, then He will suffice him…” [Quran]

Stay healthy stay cleaned stay home stay safe. May Allah protect us physically as well as mentally. amen.

The writer is a student of doctor of optometry at the University of Lahore.