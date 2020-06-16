PM Imran green signals resumption of international flights
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed resuming international flights for Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries following the suspension of flights due to coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday.
The premier while chairng a meeting of the federal cabinet said that overseas Pakistanis will be provided every possible support, adding that they are close to heat of the government.
The flight operation will be resumed in different phase while flights for Gulf countries will be reopened at the first stage. Flights for other countries will be started following the return of Pakistanis from Arab countries.
The prime minister, according to sources, has directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.
“We are ready to help out Pakistani brothers and sisters,” he said besides lamenting unemployment of overseas citizens due to the coronavirus.
Pakistan had stopped its operation for international flights following the pandemic outbreak in order to slow the spread of the virus in the country.
