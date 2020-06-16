Mahira Khan dives into the concept of feeling lost in oneself

Taking the time for reflection is a bit of a lost art in 2020.

It's becoming more and more challenging having to navigate through these unprecedented times but here’s a film that will somewhat help you relate to what you’re feeling these days.

Qissa Nagri’s Alehdagi, has Mahira Khan narrating "a heartfelt conversation with one’s own soul and the disruption that comes with it."

The writing - called Hamesha yahi hota hai - makes us ponder upon how disconnected we are from various things in our lives. Moreover, it discuss concepts like anxiety, depression and self-reflection. Given the current situation of the world, this film urges you to think about life on a personal level.

Starring Maamen Qutubshahi and the writer-director himself Ahmed Sarym, Mahira Khan narrates the video. The sinister music that adds to the overall vibe has been composed by Adeel Husain.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!