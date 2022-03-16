Man divorces newlywed wife for blocking him on WhatsApp

10:31 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
Man divorces newlywed wife for blocking him on WhatsApp
DUBAI – A Saudi national man divorces his wife just three months after their marriage after she blocked him on WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, following a squabble.

The incident occurred last month after the man moved the Civil Status Court in Jeddah for divorce, according to Gulf News. 

The man argued in his petition that he wanted to end his relation with his wife as she had blocked him on the messaging app. 

The court issued ruling in favour of the petition, ordering the woman to return the dowry and gold worth SR50,000 she had received at the time of their nikkah. 

At the time of their nikkha, rhe couple had decided to arrange a wedding party later on, however, they developed differences on the matter after which the woman blocked her husband on WhatsApp. 

“We have reached a situation where my wife blocked me on WhatsApp. I could not communicate with her and had to call her father but to no avail. This is why I am asking my wife to either come back home or return the dowry and gold I gave her,” the man told the court, according to Gulf News.

The father of the woman, however, claimed that his daughter had started hating her husband due to his rude behavior. 

The man has termed the allegation baseless.

Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram
06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

