Search

Sports

Pakistani veteran Aleem Dar steps down from ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires

09:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2023
Pakistani veteran Aleem Dar steps down from ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires
Source: Aleem Dar (Instagram)

DUBAI – Pakistani veteran Aleem Dar stepped down from the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires with South Africa's Adrian Holdstock and Pakistan's Ahsan Raza adding to the panel for 2023-24.

The addition of Holdstock and Raza sees the number of umpires in the panel rise up to 12 from 11. The additions were overseen by the ICC Elite Umpire selection panel, headed by ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan. Holdstock has officiated in five Tests, 42 ODIs and 48 T20Is. Raza has stood in seven Tests, 41 ODIs and 48 T20Is.

Aleem Dar, one of the most distinguished umpires in international cricket having officiated 435 men's international matches, has also stepped down from the panel.  

Dar has had a long and celebrated career as an international umpire. He made his international debut in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks, with his sound decisions in matches earning him acclaim from the players and fans, ICC said in its blog.

Dar was appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires in 2002 and officiated at the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Dar continued his rise as he was appointed as a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2004. He was the first Pakistani to be appointed to the Elite Panel.

Dar has also stood in some major international matches, officiating in the 2006 ICC Men's Champions Trophy final, the 2007 and 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup finals and the 2010 and 2012 ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals.

Dar was voted the ICC Umpire of the Year for three consecutive years between 2009 and 2011.

Praising Dar's contributions, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, "Aleem's contribution to international cricket and to the ICC has been truly remarkable. Consistently elite performances over such a long period saw him enjoy enormous respect across all involved in international cricket. I wish Aleem all the best for the future and I am sure his involvement in the game will continue for many years to come."

Dar reflecting on his time as an international umpire, added, "It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession.

"Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning."

Lahore Blind Cricket Club hosts T-20 tournament at Aleem Dar Academy

Sports

Pakistani hockey player Shahida Raza dies in Italy boat crash incident

10:29 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

India is not the number 1 Test team, admits ICC

08:38 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

India top ICC rankings across all cricket formats

09:38 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

ICC fines India's Jadeja for breaching code of conduct during Australia Test

05:26 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Babar Azam retains top position in ICC ODI rankings 

07:07 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer dedicates his latest victory to Peshawar blast victims

04:44 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia announces refund policy for domestic pilgrims ...

09:10 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –16th March 2023

08:45 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340 343.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 to reach Rs203,500 on Thursday, maintain his gaining momentum during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs174,468.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $2 to close at $1926.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2023/another-shock-to-public-as-nepra-approves-hike-in-electricity-surcharge

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: