Pakistani veteran Aleem Dar steps down from ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires

DUBAI – Pakistani veteran Aleem Dar stepped down from the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires with South Africa's Adrian Holdstock and Pakistan's Ahsan Raza adding to the panel for 2023-24.

The addition of Holdstock and Raza sees the number of umpires in the panel rise up to 12 from 11. The additions were overseen by the ICC Elite Umpire selection panel, headed by ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan. Holdstock has officiated in five Tests, 42 ODIs and 48 T20Is. Raza has stood in seven Tests, 41 ODIs and 48 T20Is.

Aleem Dar, one of the most distinguished umpires in international cricket having officiated 435 men's international matches, has also stepped down from the panel.

Dar has had a long and celebrated career as an international umpire. He made his international debut in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks, with his sound decisions in matches earning him acclaim from the players and fans, ICC said in its blog.

Dar was appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires in 2002 and officiated at the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Dar continued his rise as he was appointed as a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2004. He was the first Pakistani to be appointed to the Elite Panel.

Dar has also stood in some major international matches, officiating in the 2006 ICC Men's Champions Trophy final, the 2007 and 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup finals and the 2010 and 2012 ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals.

Dar was voted the ICC Umpire of the Year for three consecutive years between 2009 and 2011.

Praising Dar's contributions, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, "Aleem's contribution to international cricket and to the ICC has been truly remarkable. Consistently elite performances over such a long period saw him enjoy enormous respect across all involved in international cricket. I wish Aleem all the best for the future and I am sure his involvement in the game will continue for many years to come."

Dar reflecting on his time as an international umpire, added, "It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession.

"Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning."