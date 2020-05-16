Pakistan reopens Torkham border for pedestrian crossing

PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reopened the Torkham border crossings to Afghanistan today (Saturday), to facilitate the return of its nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

According to the district Khyber’s administration, reopening of the border is also for people who want to travel Afghanistan from Pakistan.

The border will remain open five days a week for transit and one day for pedestrian traffic, according to federal government,.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had closed the border with Afghanistan in a bid to control the spread of deadly coronavirus.