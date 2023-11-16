Patrons Aibak Polo Cup: Two crucial clashes set for tomorrow 

LAHORE – Two crucial clashes are set to be contested in the eight-goal Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2023 on Friday (November 17, 2023) here at the Lahore Polo Club grounds.

The initial clash of the day, scheduled for 2:00 pm at the historic Aibak Ground, will witness a fierce competition between Master Paints and FG/DIN Polo. The Master Paints team, led by the dynamic quartet of Sufi Muhammad Amir, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Agha Musa Ali Khan, and Amirreza Behboudi, will face off against the formidable FG/Din Polo, featuring the skilled lineup of Abbas Mukhtar, Farhad Shaikh, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and Juan Cruz Greguol.

Following this, at 3:00 pm on Ground No 1, the spotlight will shift to the encounter between Remounts and Barry's Polo. Team Remounts, led by Col Abdul Saleem alias Baboo/Dfr. Shahid Imran and complemented by Swr. Muhammad Naeem, Sqn/Ldr Hamza Iqbal, and Abelenda, will lock horns with Team Barry’s Polo, showcasing the talents of Nafees Barry, Ibrahim Khalil, Maissam Haider, and Raja Jalal Arslan.