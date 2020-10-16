New date for MDCAT 2020 announced

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday announced new date for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

The MDCAT 2020 will now be held on November 15, 2020, the PMC announced in a tweet.

The National University of Medical Sciences will be administrating the test while the registration fee for MDCAT 2020 has been fixed at Rs1,500.

“Online application portal will be available through the website soon. Examination centres will be set up across Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan & AJ&K,” read the tweet.