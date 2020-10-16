New date for MDCAT 2020 announced
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday announced new date for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.
The MDCAT 2020 will now be held on November 15, 2020, the PMC announced in a tweet.
The National University of Medical Sciences will be administrating the test while the registration fee for MDCAT 2020 has been fixed at Rs1,500.
The National MDCAT has been scheduled for 15th November, 2020. Registration fee has been fixed at Rs. 1,500. Online application portal will be available through the website soon.— Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) October 16, 2020
Examination centres will be set up across Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan & AJ&K.
