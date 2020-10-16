Pakistan fines Qatar Airways for violating coronavirus SOPs
08:57 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the Qatar Airlines for violating the coronavirus (COVID-19) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during an international flight.
"The airlines shall also be responsible for all expenses incurred on the testing of COVID-19 and quarantine, etc.," an Aviation Division news release said here on Friday.
The authority took serious notice of the violation that had put the health and safety of the passengers as well as airport staff at risk, it added.
