Apple removes Quran app in China at 'request of govt officials'
Web Desk
11:27 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
Apple removes Quran app in China at 'request of govt officials'
Share

BEIJING – ‘Quran Majeed’, a famous application for reading and listening to Quranic content has been removed from the Chinese App Store following a request from the local government, BBC reported Friday.

According to the British broadcaster, the app which is recognized by 25 million Muslim users around the world was removed for ‘hosting illegal religious texts’ while the Chinese officials have not commented on the matter yet.

The developer said it’s now attempting to resolve the issue with the Chinese Cyberspace Administration.

The removal of the application was first noticed by Apple Censorship – a platform that monitors apps on Apple's App Store globally.

The app is developed and owned by Pakistan Data Management Services (PDMS) and describes itself as ‘one of the top Islamic apps’.

Meanwhile, the company senior official told an international news organization that the company is trying to get in touch with CAC and relevant Chinese authorities, so the application can be restored in the Chinese App Store.

He also mentioned that Chinese law requires additional documentation for some apps to be available on the App Store on the Chinese mainland while many of the apps must secure an internet publishing permit from China’s National Press and Publication Administration.

The world’s most populous country has been accused of pressing its Uighur population in northwest China.

“Mecca” and “Islam” now banned names in ... 05:53 PM | 25 Apr, 2017

BEIJING - The Chinese government has banned dozens of Muslim baby names in the Muslim-majority Xinjiang province, Radio ...

More From This Category
India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ...
10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
October 16, 1964: China joins atom bomb club
12:05 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
UK lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in his ...
07:23 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Russia to host Pakistan, China and US for crucial ...
06:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Death toll in Kandahar mosque blasts reaches 32
03:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Turkey calls on world to unfreeze Afghanistan's ...
11:28 AM | 15 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly
10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr