Saudi Arabia announces dress code for women Umrah pilgrims 

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced criteria for women pilgrim dress as thousands of Muslims across the world visiting the kingdom to perform Umrah.

The ministry shared the dress code on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with a caption stating as: “In the realm of sacred attire, the distinction between an Ihram and the customary costume for women undertaking the journey of Umrah becomes clear”.

It said females are permitted to wear any clothing of their choice for pilgrimage or Umrah as long a the following conditions are met:

1) The clothing should be wide and loose-fitting.

2) It should not have any decorative elements.

3) The clothing should cover the entire body.

In the realm of sacred attire, the distinction between an Ihram and the customary costume for women undertaking the journey of Umrah becomes clear.#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts pic.twitter.com/DNVj1j8it7 — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) September 12, 2023

Lately, Saudi Arabia has introduced several facilities to make this religious journey more accessible for global visitors. One of them is that the Umrah visa has been extended from 30 to 90 days.