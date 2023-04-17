WAPDA bans smartphones for middle and lower-level staff

LAHORE – Due to possible security flaws, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has instituted a ban on smartphones in its offices for middle and lower-level management.

According to details, Secretary WAPDA issued a notification on April 14 announcing that only the officials of general manager and above rank would be allowed to bring smartphones into the workplace.

The general manager (security) has been charged with carrying out this direction. All staff are requested to avoid bringing cellphones to work starting immediately.

According to the notification, any violation of this instruction would subject the violator to legal action under the 1978 WAPDA Efficiency & Discipline (E&D) Rules. However, officers in the Public Relations Department, Protocol Department, Security Department, and WAPDA Secretariat shall not be subject to the directive.

The smartphone ban at work has been strongly opposed by WAPDA staff, who see it as a management decision made in an authoritarian and ridiculous manner.