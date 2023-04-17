Deadline for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has extended the deadline for the encashment of denotified prize bonds of different values to facilitate public.

The deadline for encashment of prize bonds of Rs7,500, Rs15,000, Rs25,000 and Rs40,000 has been extended till June 30, 2023 from previous June 30, 2022. The steps has been taken for people who failed to encash them within given time period.

People can visit the offices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and braches of commercial banks in this regard as the central bank has issued necessary guidelines.

If the holders of these prize bonds failed to avail the facility till June 2023, they will no more be able to utilize them.