CAA rewards employees with bonus on Eidal Fitr

ISLAMABAD - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has decided to award bonus to its employees on the occasion of Eid al Fitr.
Sources close to the body disclosed that the decision to award bonus was made at the Board of Directors’ meeting held recently.
Secretary Aviation chaired the board meeting of the regulator attended by Director General and other members in which the decision was made to financially reward the employees.
The decision comes as Pakistan braces for celebrating Eid al Fitr. The federal government has announced holidays from April 21st to 25th across the country so that the citizens can enjoy Eid with religious reverence and festivity.
To serve the commuters, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a special discount of 10 percent for domestic flights during the upcoming Eid-al-Fitr holidays. This discount will be applicable to passengers traveling domestically on April 22 and 23.
Moreover, special trains would run on the occasion of Eid al Fitr. Pakistan Railways has announced that five special trains would be operational for citizens travelling within the country and in this regard, the first train will begin moving from Karachi to Peshawar Cantt, while the second train would serve the Quetta-Rawalpindi track on April 18.
Similarly, the third train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on April 19 and the fourth from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26. The fifth train is scheduled from Kolhaur to Karachi on April 27.
The exact date of Eid is not confirmed yet but a committee would hold a meeting in this regard on Thursday to ascertain whether the Eid would fall on Friday or Saturday.
