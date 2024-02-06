Search

Immigration

US imposes visa restrictions against group of individuals: Details inside

Web Desk
04:52 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
US imposes visa restrictions against group of individuals: Details inside

WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States have imposed visa restrictions against those who abuse commercial spyware, it emerged on Monday.

The State Department confirmed the development and said that it is implementing a new policy that will allow the imposition of visa restrictions on individuals involved in the misuse of commercial spyware.

'This new policy is the most recent action in the United States’ comprehensive approach to countering the misuse of commercial spyware,' the department said in an official press release.

The State Department elaborated that previous actions have included the issuance of an Executive Order prohibiting the U.S. government’s use of commercial spyware that poses risks to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests, Department of Commerce entity listings of commercial spyware companies that enabled the abuse of sophisticated surveillance tools, and diplomacy to boost international cooperation, including through the U.S.-led Joint Statement on Efforts to Counter the Proliferation and Misuse of Commercial Spyware.

'The United States remains concerned with the growing misuse of commercial spyware around the world to facilitate repression, restrict the free flow of information, and enable human rights abuses,' it said. 

The State Department highlighted that misuse of commercial spyware threatens privacy and freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

'Such targeting has been linked to arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings in the most egregious of cases.  Additionally, the misuse of these tools presents a security and counterintelligence threat to U.S. personnel,' the press release read.

It is to be noted that this visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212 (a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and National Act, and allows the Department of State to implement visa restrictions for individuals believed to have been involved in the misuse of commercial spyware, to target, arbitrarily or unlawfully surveil, harass, suppress, or intimidate individuals including journalists, activists, other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work, members of marginalized communities or vulnerable populations, or the family members of these targeted individuals.

Moreover, it can also impose visa restrictions on individuals believed to facilitate or derive financial benefit from the misuse of commercial spyware described above, including but not limited to developing, directing, or operationally controlling companies that furnish technologies such as commercial spyware to governments, or those acting on behalf of governments, that engage in activities as described earlier.

The visa restrictions also apply to the immediate family members of individuals subject to the restrictions mentioned above.  

The department has also confirmed that for purposes of this policy, “immediate family members” include spouses and children of any age; it has not been announced whether a list has been drafted in this regard or not.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Canada accepts PTE Core for immigration pathways: Details inside

03:41 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Hajj training schedule announced for pilgrims: Details inside

03:11 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Indonesia makes it easier to get Golden Visa with relaxed rules

04:23 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Kosovo in talks for visa-free agreement with another Muslim country: ...

03:41 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Japan is also launching Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

07:23 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

China seeks visa-free agreement with more countries as tourism ...

Immigration

09:50 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Travel to UK becomes less expensive for GCC nationals and here's how

Advertisement

Latest

05:29 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Inside Arisha Razi Khan's mesmerizing Mayun ceremony

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 6 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: