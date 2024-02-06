Troops' deployment begin in Punjab cities for security of elections 2024

LAHORE – Authorities have started deployment of army troops in Lahore and other cities of Punjab for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.
Reports said the Home Department has deployed military soldiers in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura to ensure security while contingents will be deployed in Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahhauddin and other districts by tomorrow.
The administration of all districts is in the contact with Pakistan Army in this regard.
A spokesperson of the home department said that its top priority was to maintain law and order situation during the elections. All preparations related to holding the elections were being reviewed, the official said.
Earlier, the caretaker federal government approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops during the general elections.
Electioneering across the Pakistan has reached its climax as the general elections are set to be held on Thursday.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
