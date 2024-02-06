Search

Troops' deployment begin in Punjab cities for security of elections 2024

04:51 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
LAHORE – Authorities have started deployment of army troops in Lahore and other cities of Punjab for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Reports said the Home Department has deployed military soldiers in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura to ensure security while contingents will be deployed in Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahhauddin and other districts by tomorrow. 

The administration of all districts is in the contact with Pakistan Army in this regard. 

A spokesperson of the home department said that its top priority was to maintain law and order situation during the elections. All preparations related to holding the elections were being reviewed, the official said. 

Earlier, the caretaker federal government approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops during the general elections. 

Electioneering across the Pakistan has reached its climax as the general elections are set to be held on Thursday. 

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

