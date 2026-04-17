Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz following Lebanon ceasefire agreement

TEHRAN – Iran has announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on social media that in light of the Lebanon ceasefire, all commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be fully allowed for the remaining duration of the truce.

He added that maritime traffic will operate under a coordinated route previously announced by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, which functions under the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The development comes a day after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, easing tensions in the region and prompting moves toward restoring normal maritime activity in key shipping lanes.