Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 11 encounter

KARACHI – In the 26th match of Pakistan Super League Season 11, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first against Quetta Gladiators.

The match is being played at the National Cricket Stadium, where Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi chose to set a target.

Lahore Qalandars have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three, while Quetta Gladiators have played six matches, securing two wins and suffering four defeats.

On the points table, Peshawar Zalmi lead with 13 points, while Lahore sit in seventh place and Quetta are positioned sixth.