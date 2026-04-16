UAE set to resume in-person classes in schools from April 20

DUBAI – The UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that regular in-person classes will resume across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools starting Monday, April 20, 2026.

This move ends days of uncertainty over the continuation of distance learning and provides clear guidance for educational institutions amid regional uncertainties. It is recalled that the educational institutions shifted to online classes after Iranian strikes following the Middle East conflict.

In Dubai, private early childhood centres will begin a phased return to on-site learning from Thursday, April 16, with priority given to nurseries operating in government and commercial buildings, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Other nurseries may continue providing home-based childcare under approved guidelines.

Earlier this month, the KHDA introduced two new services for children under six: nurseries can conduct small groups of up to eight children in home settings, and teachers can deliver one-to-one or small-group sessions for up to four siblings at home.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research also confirmed that all public and private universities and higher education institutions will resume in-person learning from April 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, international examinations have been significantly affected. Several major awarding bodies, including those overseeing IGCSEs and A Levels, have cancelled external exams in the UAE for 2026. Schools and awarding bodies will communicate directly with students regarding how grades will be determined.