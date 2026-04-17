Major development in Rajab Butt travel ban case as NCCIA submits response

ISLAMABAD – A significant development has emerged in the case regarding the removal of TikToker and YouTuber Rajab Butt’s name from the travel restriction list at the Islamabad High Court.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has submitted its response regarding the removal of Rajab Ali’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

In its reply, NCCIA stated that the Additional Director Lahore Zone has sent a letter to the Director Operations recommending the removal of Rajab Ali’s name from the PCL. It further added that Rajab Ali has joined the ongoing inquiry and there is no objection to removing his name from the list.

According to the statement, Rajab Ali was placed on the PCL on August 7, 2025, due to his non-cooperation in the investigation.

NCCIA also noted that an inquiry is still pending against him over allegations of sharing objectionable content on social media. Legal proceedings are being conducted under Section 11 of the PECA Act and Section 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Assistant Attorney General Raja Zameer-ud-Din is representing the federation in the case. The next hearing has been scheduled for April 28, when Justice Azam Khan will hear Rajab Butt’s petition.