Ramsha Khan, Khushhal Khan tie the knot, share wedding announcement on social media

Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan and fellow actor Khushhal Khan have officially announced their marriage and shared wedding photos on social media.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim, we are delighted to share that, Alhamdulillah, we are now married.”

They expressed gratitude as they begin this new journey together, thanking everyone who supported them with love and prayers. The couple said that the affection they received means more than words can express.

Ramsha and Khushhal also politely requested fans and the public to respect their privacy during this special phase of their lives and thanked them for being part of their journey.

In the shared wedding photos, Ramsha can be seen wearing a red bridal dress, while Khushhal opted for a black shalwar kameez.

It is worth mentioning that following recent wedding rumors, a photo from their Nikah ceremony had surfaced online. Later, Ramsha confirmed the news through an Instagram story and also expressed displeasure over the leak of the picture.