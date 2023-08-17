Karachi Weather Update 

KARACHI – The weather in the port city of Karachi is expected to turn pleasant as the metropolis can witness rain with strong winds on Thursday.

PMD, in its fresh advisory, predicted humid weather with dust-raising winds in districts of the southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi in the next 24 hours.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 32 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 32 kilometers per hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 86 on Thursday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

PMD predicted weak moist currents from Arabian Sea penetrating in the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in the upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Babusar 12, Kalam 08, Gujranwala 05, Chakwal 02 and Narowal 01mm.