Karachi Weather Update 

KARACHI – The weather in the port city of Karachi is expected to turn pleasant as the metropolis can witness rain with strong winds on Thursday.
PMD, in its fresh advisory, predicted humid weather with dust-raising winds in districts of the southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi in the next 24 hours.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 32 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 32 kilometers per hour.
Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 86 on Thursday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.
PMD predicted weak moist currents from Arabian Sea penetrating in the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in the upper parts of the country.
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.
Past 24-Hour Weather
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Babusar 12, Kalam 08, Gujranwala 05, Chakwal 02 and Narowal 01mm.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.