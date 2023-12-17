Serving judges, spouses exempted from body search at airports

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Aviation recently announced an exemption from body searches at all Pakistani airports for serving judges and their spouses following directives from the Supreme Court.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) director general issued an order on behalf of the aviation secretary, granting this exemption.

A notification from the Ministry of Aviation, dated October 12, highlighted that the spouses of serving judges and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan would be exempted from body searches across all airports.

Meanwhile, discussions have been underway regarding the installation of eGates at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports. The plan, similar to systems in developed countries, aims to introduce self-immigration services through these eGates.

This implementation could streamline the immigration process for passengers, mirroring the convenience experienced at airports in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dubai, and other advanced nations. Passengers with e-passports will have access to these automated self-service immigration barriers, potentially reducing waiting times and simplifying their travel experience.