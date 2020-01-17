Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:38 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad Leghari as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad Leghari was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1984. During his illustrious career, he commanded fighter squadron and Operational Air Base, said a PAF press release issued here.

In his staff appointments he served at Air Headquarters as Chief Project Director Falcon and Director General Projects and also rendered services as Air Attache at Pakistan Embassy, USA.

Other significant appointments of the Air Officer include Director General Logistics at Joint Staff Headquarters Chaklala and Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Kamra.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University Islamabad and Command & Staff College, UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services and valuable contributions to PAF, he has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Legion of Merit (USA).

More From This Category
PFMA blames PTI minister Aslam Iqbal for crisis ...
11:48 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
'BISP stipend being increased to Rs 6,000'
11:20 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today to meet ...
11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
Imran Khan discusses digital media with youth at ...
09:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
AJK snowfall: Neelum, Leepa, Bhedi declared ...
09:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
FO summons Indian diplomat to reject mischievous ...
08:58 PM | 18 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
65th death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto being observed
03:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr