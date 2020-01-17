Birthday girl Sajal Aly gets heartwarming message from Ahad Raza's mom
Sajal Aly lost her mother in 2017 while she was shooting for the Bollywood film.
KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous TV actor Sajal Aly known for her impeccable acting skills is celebrating her 26th birthday on Friday (today).
On her big day, Ahad Raza Mir’s mother wished her in the sweetest way possible making us all adore the bond they share which has grown fonder since the actress’ engagement to the heartthrob.
Sajal’s to-be-mother-in-law Samra Raza Mir took to Instagram and wrote: “The world is a better place with you in it #happybirthdaymylove”.
Recently, she shared a picture of the Mom actor on social media and said she is her best friend. The starlet earlier shared a lovely picture with her and wrote: “The REAL happiness is finding a mother-in-law who looks at you the way my mama looks at me ♥️”.
Happy Birthday, Sajal Aly!
