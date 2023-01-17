Indian forces gun down another two civilians in occupied Kashmir            

SRINAGAR – Indian forces shot dead another two civilians in a fake encounter in the India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report in Kashmir Media Service claimed that two Kashmiri youths were gunned down by the Indian Army in the Budgam district of the disputed Himalayan valley.

It was reported that Indian forces first stopped a vehicle, dislodged two men, and shot them dead on spot in the daylight. Later, forces called the deceased ‘militants’ to justify killing.

Hundreds of Kashmiri youth have been martyred by Indian forces in recent years.

New Delhi has deployed hundred and thousands of troops in disputed territory against residents who seeking to contain a resistance movement striving for independence or the disputed region’s merger with Pakistan.