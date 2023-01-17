Search

ViralWorld

British police officer pleads guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape

Web Desk 02:24 PM | 17 Jan, 2023
British police officer pleads guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape
Source: City of London Police/Facebook and social media

LONDON – A former cop of London’s Metropolitan Police force, David Carrick, has sparked a new wave of terror for being the country’s most prolific sex offender, abusing his powers for dozens of sexual offences.

David Carrick pleaded guilty to 24 counts of rape, 9 counts of sexual assault, 5 counts of assault by penetration, 3 counts of controlling behavior, as many counts of false imprisonment, other than 2 counts of attempted rape, and each count of attempted sexual assault, and indecent assault.

Reports in international media claimed that the former cop pleaded guilty to a bunch of charges before London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

The 46-year-old cop admitted to the horrifying crimes on January 16 and has been labeled as a serial rapist cop who was out there on the streets committing sexual offenses for two decades.

Following his arrest in 2021, the serial rapist cop was fired. He earlier admitted to 43 other offences, including 20 counts of rape, at a hearing last month.

Carrick, who was deployed in the response unit, continued to abuse his powers during his duty between 2003 to 2020. He served in parliamentary and diplomatic command of London police, was posted for guarding the UK Parliament, including PM’s residence and foreign embassies, per reports.

The heinous revelations sparked fresh scrutiny as the force is facing a lot of heat in wake of vetting procedures as the officer admitted dozens of rape and a string of sexual assaults.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley called the years of abuse ‘sickening’, saying Carrick should not have been a part of the police department.

This man is first serving British police officer convicted of terrorism

He called it a ‘systemic failure’, revealing that thousands of claims have been made against hundreds of officers, who are now facing probe.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson called the event ‘appalling’ while London Mayor Sadiq Khan raised serious questions that needed to be answered.

First British cop jailed for joining neo-Nazi terror group

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

TikToker ‘Nutter Don’ apologises for sharing obscenity in viral video from police custody

02:05 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Indian army officer commits suicide after killing wife

06:28 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Indian man seeks billions in compensation after acquittal in gang-rape case

06:22 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Traffic police start breathalyser tests to catch drunk drivers in Lahore

03:37 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Iran disbands morality police as Mahsa Amini death protests spiral

05:39 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

British High Commissioner to Pakistan takes rickshaw to Pindi stadium for PAKvENG Test (VIDEO)

02:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

British police officer pleads guilty to 49 offences, including 24 ...

02:24 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 17, 2023

07:47 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 268.5 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66 66.7
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.74
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.76 611.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 34.04 34.28
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.07 750.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.29 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.67 146.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.72
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.08 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Mirpur

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: