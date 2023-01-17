British police officer pleads guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape

LONDON – A former cop of London’s Metropolitan Police force, David Carrick, has sparked a new wave of terror for being the country’s most prolific sex offender, abusing his powers for dozens of sexual offences.

David Carrick pleaded guilty to 24 counts of rape, 9 counts of sexual assault, 5 counts of assault by penetration, 3 counts of controlling behavior, as many counts of false imprisonment, other than 2 counts of attempted rape, and each count of attempted sexual assault, and indecent assault.

Reports in international media claimed that the former cop pleaded guilty to a bunch of charges before London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

The 46-year-old cop admitted to the horrifying crimes on January 16 and has been labeled as a serial rapist cop who was out there on the streets committing sexual offenses for two decades.

Following his arrest in 2021, the serial rapist cop was fired. He earlier admitted to 43 other offences, including 20 counts of rape, at a hearing last month.

Carrick, who was deployed in the response unit, continued to abuse his powers during his duty between 2003 to 2020. He served in parliamentary and diplomatic command of London police, was posted for guarding the UK Parliament, including PM’s residence and foreign embassies, per reports.

The heinous revelations sparked fresh scrutiny as the force is facing a lot of heat in wake of vetting procedures as the officer admitted dozens of rape and a string of sexual assaults.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley called the years of abuse ‘sickening’, saying Carrick should not have been a part of the police department.

He called it a ‘systemic failure’, revealing that thousands of claims have been made against hundreds of officers, who are now facing probe.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson called the event ‘appalling’ while London Mayor Sadiq Khan raised serious questions that needed to be answered.