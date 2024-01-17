Sajal Aly gets adorable birthday surprise from sister Saboor Aly

Lollywood's gorgeous actress Sajal Aly is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to wrapping the internet around her finger.

The 29-year-old actress, who has contributed to the Pakistani drama industry with numerous hit projects including Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Noor ul Ain, Alif, and Yeh Dil Mera, doesn't forget to treat her fans with her remarkable social media presence.

With more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram, which ranks her among the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media app, the Chupke Se Bahar Ajaye actress keeps her diehard fans updated about her private and professional life with rare glimpses and candid moments.

On the occasion of Sajal's birthday, her sister Saboor Aly orchestrated a delightful surprise to make the day truly special. The celebration unfolded during a dinner, where a beautifully adorned cake took centre stage. Saboor shared the heartwarming video on her Instagram handle with the cutest note, "Happy Birthday to the one who stole my clothes, my makeup, and my sanity, but I still love you to bits.

May this year be full of everything you wish for! @sajalaly"

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein and What's Love Got to Do with It?.