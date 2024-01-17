Sajal Aly gets adorable birthday surprise from sister Saboor Aly

Lollywood's gorgeous actress Sajal Aly is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to wrapping the internet around her finger.
The 29-year-old actress, who has contributed to the Pakistani drama industry with numerous hit projects including Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Noor ul Ain, Alif, and Yeh Dil Mera, doesn't forget to treat her fans with her remarkable social media presence.
With more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram, which ranks her among the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media app, the Chupke Se Bahar Ajaye actress keeps her diehard fans updated about her private and professional life with rare glimpses and candid moments.
On the occasion of Sajal's birthday, her sister Saboor Aly orchestrated a delightful surprise to make the day truly special. The celebration unfolded during a dinner, where a beautifully adorned cake took centre stage. Saboor shared the heartwarming video on her Instagram handle with the cutest note, "Happy Birthday to the one who stole my clothes, my makeup, and my sanity, but I still love you to bits.
May this year be full of everything you wish for! @sajalaly"
On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein and What's Love Got to Do with It?.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
