PIA apologizes for controversial advertisement promoting Paris flights

Pia Apologizes For Controversial Advertisement Promoting Paris Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued an apology for a recent advertisement promoting its new flights to Paris. The national carrier’s spokesperson stated that the advertisement had been exaggerated and did not accurately reflect the airline’s intentions, leading to unintended negative perceptions.

The spokesperson expressed regret, acknowledging that the ad may have caused some negative reactions, for which they offered an apology.

The controversy arose after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an investigation into the advertisement. Speaking during a Senate session this week, Senator Sherry Rehman criticized the advertisement, stating that it caused embarrassment and questioning which advertising agency and official were responsible for its creation.

In response, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar informed the Senate that the Prime Minister had directed an inquiry into the matter. The ad, featuring a PIA aircraft near the Eiffel Tower with the phrase “We’re Coming,” was criticized for potentially conveying the wrong message.

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

