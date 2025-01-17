Gold prices rise for third consecutive day

The price of gold in Pakistan continues to increase, marking a rise for the third consecutive day. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of one tola (11.66 grams) of gold increased by 400 rupees today.

As a result, the price of one tola of gold has reached 282,600 rupees. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold saw an increase of 342 rupees, bringing its price to 242,283 rupees.

In the international market, the price of gold has also risen, with an increase of 2 dollars, now standing at 2,705 dollars per ounce.