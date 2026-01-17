Hina Afridi ties the knot with Taimoor Akbar at elegant ceremony

LAHORE – Famous Pakistani model and TV actress Hina Afridi has tied the knot with Taimoor Akbar in a beautiful and elegant ceremony.

The couple’s wedding, marked by beauty, simplicity, and grace, has captured the attention of social media, with their pictures and videos rapidly going viral.

At the wedding, Hina Afridi looked stunning and dignified, while Taimoor Akbar maintained a simple yet remarkable look. The couple’s heartfelt exchange of vows, where they said “Qubool Hai,” has become a major highlight on social media.

Hina Afridi, who has made a distinct name for herself in modeling and acting, has appeared in several popular dramas and is currently receiving acclaim for her stellar performance in her latest project.

Just last month, Hina Afridi announced her engagement to Taimoor Akbar on Instagram, making fans eagerly anticipate their wedding.

Since the announcement, the couple has been showered with congratulations from the entertainment industry and fans alike.

In a short time, the wedding photos garnered millions of likes, with celebrities like Sami Khan and Aiman Khan also sending their best wishes to the newlyweds.