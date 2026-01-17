Shahid Afridi relocates to Islamabad from Karachi; here’s why

ISLAMABAD – Former national cricket captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has confirmed his permanent relocation from Karachi to Islamabad, citing personal reasons for the move.

In his statement, Afridi emphasized the importance of continuity in policies, democratic processes, and the completion of constitutional terms by state institutions as the foundation for national development.

He expressed hope that as state institutions fulfill their terms, policies would remain consistent, bringing tangible progress for the common man in Pakistan. Afridi also shared his desire to see Pakistan become a rapidly developing nation.

Afridi acknowledged the honour and recognition he received through Pakistan and Pakistani cricket globally, expressing a wish to give back to both cricket and the country.

However, he stated that he has no current plans to enter politics, despite having been offered significant government positions in the past. He clarified that formal titles hold no appeal for him.