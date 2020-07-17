Pakistan decides to give third consular access to Khulbushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has announced to provide third counsellor access to Indian spy Khulbushan Jadhav, said the spokesperson for the foreign ministry on Friday.

The ministry official also informed New Delhi about the decision, adding that Pakistan has also suggested providing the consular access without the presence of security personnel.

“Pakistan is awaiting India’s response,” the official added. The development comes a day after Pakistan provided the second consular access to Jadhav.

However, Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India's ill-intentions were revealed when Pakistan provided New Delhi's diplomats' uninterrupted consular access to RAW spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for a second time today at the country's own request, but they left without meeting him in Islamabad.

"Two Indian diplomats were given consular access to Kulbhushan today, according to what was agreed upon. However, India's ill-intentions have been unmasked. They did not want consular access," Qureshi said, in a conversation with Geo News on Thursday night.